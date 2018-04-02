Jean LhéritierBorn 1480. Died 1552
Jean Lhéritier
1480
Jean Lhéritier Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean L'Héritier (Lhéritier, Lirithier, Heritier and other spellings also exist) (c. 1480 – after 1551) was a French composer of the Renaissance. He was mainly famous as a composer of motets, and is representative of the generation of composers active in the early to middle 16th century who anticipated the style of Palestrina.
Surrexit pastor bonus
Surrexit pastor bonus
