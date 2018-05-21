Wilfred OwenBorn 18 March 1893. Died 4 November 1918
Wilfred Owen
1893-03-18
Wilfred Owen Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilfred Edward Salter Owen, MC (18 March 1893 – 4 November 1918) was an English poet and soldier. He was one of the leading poets of the First World War. His war poetry on the horrors of trenches and gas warfare was heavily influenced by his mentor Siegfried Sassoon, and stood in stark contrast both to the public perception of war at the time and to the confidently patriotic verse written by earlier war poets such as Rupert Brooke. Among his best-known works – most of which were published posthumously – are "Dulce et Decorum est", "Insensibility", "Anthem for Doomed Youth", "Futility", "Spring Offensive" and "Strange Meeting".
Wilfred Owen Tracks
Dulce et Decorum Est (poem)
Wilfred Owen
Dulce et Decorum Est (poem)
Dulce et Decorum Est (poem)
Miners
Wilfred Owen
Miners
Miners
Anthem for Doomed Youth
Wilfred Owen
Anthem for Doomed Youth
Anthem for Doomed Youth
Greater Love from The Days of Wilfred Owen
Wilfred Owen
Greater Love from The Days of Wilfred Owen
