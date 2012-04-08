Bohuslän Big BandFormed 1955
Bohuslän Big Band
1955
Bohuslän Big Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bohuslän Big Band is a modern jazz ensemble from Sweden which started as a military orchestra in the 19th century. They play original music as well as compositions by Lars Jansson, Maria Schneider, Frank Zappa and others.
The Bohuslän Big Band cooperate with several important arrangers around the world, like Bob Mintzer and George Gruntz. They have been touring in China and Japan as well as in Europe.
The band has released nine CDs and one DVD. The DVD contains the original scores Gil Evans wrote for Miles Davis 1958. Soloist on this DVD is trumpeter Lew Soloff.
Bohuslän Big Band Tracks
Count 'Em
Bohuslän Big Band
Count 'Em
Count 'Em
