Lloyd Cole
1961-01-31
Lloyd Cole (born 31 January 1961) is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.
Lloyd Cole speaks to Mark and Stuart about the newly-issued Commotions anthology.
Lloyd Cole speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
Singer songwriter Lloyd Cole talks to Mark about his new album, Standards
Lloyd Cole talks to Mark Radcliffe
