Stuttgart Radio Symphony OrchestraFormed 1945. Disbanded 2016
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra (German: Radio-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR) was a German radio orchestra based in Stuttgart in Germany. The ensemble was founded in 1945 by American occupation authorities as the orchestra for Radio Stuttgart, under the name Sinfonieorchester von Radio Stuttgart (Symphony Orchestra of Radio Stuttgart). The radio network later became the Süddeutscher Rundfunk (SDR, South German Radio), and the orchestra changed its name in 1949 to the Sinfonieorchester des Süddeutschen Rundfunks (South German Radio Symphony Orchestra). In 1959, the orchestra took on the name Südfunk-Sinfonieorchester, and acquired its current name in 1975.
Like many broadcast orchestras in Germany, the orchestra had a reputation for performing contemporary music. Past principal conductors included Sir Neville Marriner (1983–1989), who later held the title of principal guest conductor. Georges Prêtre, who became the orchestra's artistic director in 1996, later held the title of Conductor Laureate. From 1998 to 2011, Roger Norrington was principal conductor, and incorporated his ideas of historically informed performance, including minimal use of vibrato, into the orchestra's style of playing. Norrington now shares the title of Ehrendirigent (honorary conductor) with Georges Prêtre. In March 2010, the orchestra announced the appointment of Stéphane Denève as its next principal conductor, starting with the 2011-2012 season. His initial contract was for 3 years. In June 2013, the orchestra announced the extension of Denève's contract through the 2015-2016 season. Denève concluded his tenure as chief conductor at the close of the 2015-2016 season, and was the final conductor to hold the title of chief conductor of the orchestra.
Tracks
Sort by
Valse arr for orchestra (Faust)
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (4th mvt)
Symphony No.9 in E minor 'From the New World' - 3rd movement - Scherzo
Menuet Antique
Villanelle
Concerto no. 1 in B flat major K.207
Symphony no. 29 in A major K.201
Symphony No.5 - Adagietto
Valse mélancolique (Suite No 3 in G major, Op 55)
Bourree Fantasque
Belle nuit (Les contes d'Hoffmann)
Symphony No.41 - Finale
Ma mere l'oye - ballet
Coriolan Overture, Op. 62
On distant waves
Vers La Voute Etoilee - Symphonic Poem Op.129
Don Carlo (Act IV: Tu che le vanita)
Carmen Suite No 2 (Danse bohème)
Serenade in D major, K 320, 'Posthorn' (1st mvt)
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (4th mvt)
Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G Minor (orch. Schmeling)
Symphony No 1 in C minor (Proms 2016)
Concerto no. 4 in G major Op.58 for piano and orchestra
Beatrice et Benedict - opera in 2 acts Op.27 (Overture)
The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumble Bee
Symphony No. 11 In G Minor Op.103 (The Year 1905)
Prelude from Pelleas et Melisande - suite Op.80
Symphony No.9 in E minor (Op.95), 'From the New World'
Excerpts from Romeo et Juliette - symphonie dramatique (Op.7)
Symphony no 8 in F major (Op 93)
New York Skyline Melody
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor: 4th mvt
Lou Salomé, Suite No.2: Waltz
L'Enface du Christ Part 2 - La fuite en Egypte: No. 8: L'adieu des bergers a la Saint Famille
Symphony no. 9
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 17
Proms 2014: Prom 62: Beethoven, Berlioz & Dvořák
Proms 2011: Prom 14: Mahler – Symphony No. 9
Proms 2008: Prom 07
Proms 2003: Prom 39
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Neptune, the Mystic
-
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)
-
Schoenberg: Seht, die Sonne from 'Gurrelieder' (excerpt) (2017)
-
Simon Rattle: Conductors are 'pure amateurs' compared to football managers
-
Simon Rattle: "There was nothing I wanted more than to be a drummer"
-
Sir Simon Rattle on orchestras and fine wines
-
Rattle: Why Messiaen and Bruckner make great bedfellows
-
"A great composer, an astonishing conductor and a really funny, charming, surprising man"