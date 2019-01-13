Jiri Kout (Czech: Jiří Kout) (born 1937) is a Czech conductor who currently works as both Chief conductor of the Saint Gallen Symphony Orchestra and as a director of the Saint Gallen Theater. He was born in Prague where in the Prague Conservatory he studied violin and organ and which he later conducted at the Music Academy. In 1965 and 1969 he was a member of Pilsen Opera and during the same years served as conductor at the National Czech Theatre. Currently he also a leader of both Czech Philharmonic and Prague Philharmonic Orchestras along with Radio Symphony Orchestra.