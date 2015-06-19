La Quinta EstaciónFormed 2000
La Quinta Estación (Spanish for "The Fifth Station", often spelled La 5ª Estación) were a Spanish pop/rock band composed of two musicians from Madrid: Natalia Jiménez (lead singer and harmonica) and Ángel Reyero (guitar). Pablo Domínguez (2001–2008) (guitar and bass) was the third member until his recent split (Now in Varsovia). The band originated in Madrid with six members but the remaining three relocated to Mexico in 2001 after recording their first album Primera toma ("Take #1").
