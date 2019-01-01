Eugene HützBorn 6 September 1972
Eugene Hütz ( Ukrainian: Євген Гудзь, Yevhen Hudz′; born Yevheniy Aleksandrovich Nikolayev-Simonov, Russian: Евгений Александрович Николаев-Симонов, 6 September 1972) is a Ukrainian-born singer, composer, disc jockey and actor, most notable as the frontman of the Gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello.
