Larry McCrayBorn 5 April 1960
Larry McCray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09c635be-c8e8-4f89-94bf-05c66b8144a1
Larry McCray Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry McCray (born April 5, 1960, Magnolia, Arkansas, United States) is an American blues guitarist and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry McCray Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Want That Kind Of Woman
Larry McCray
I Don't Want That Kind Of Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me and my Baby
Larry McCray
Me and my Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me and my Baby
Last played on
Addin' Up
Larry McCray
Addin' Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Addin' Up
Last played on
Don't Need No Woman
Larry McCray
Don't Need No Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Need No Woman
Buck Naked
Larry McCray
Buck Naked
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buck Naked
Run
Larry McCray
Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run
Somebody Watching
Larry McCray
Somebody Watching
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Watching
Last played on
Black Magic Woman
Larry McCray
Black Magic Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Magic Woman
Last played on
Ambition
Larry McCray
Ambition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ambition
Last played on
Larry McCray Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist