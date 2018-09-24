Chris PineActor. Born 26 August 1980
Christopher Whitelaw Pine (born August 26, 1980) is an American actor. Pine made his feature debut as Lord Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004). He is known for playing James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series (2009–2016), Will in Unstoppable (2010), Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods (2014), Jack Ryan in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014), Toby Howard in Hell or High Water (2016), Bernie Webber in The Finest Hours (2016), Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman (2017), and Dr. Alexander Murry in A Wrinkle in Time (2018).
Chris Pine Tracks
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Agony
I'll Be Seeing You / I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Agony
