Romeo's Daughter are a British AOR, contemporary and mainstream rock band featuring Leigh Matty, Craig Joiner and Anthony Mitman. The band released two albums in 1988 and 1993 respectively. The band then reformed in 2009 and have toured extensively, as well as releasing new material: a live EP of past hits and an album of new material Rapture in 2012. and "Spin" in 2015. The current line-up is Leigh Matty, Craig Joiner, Ed Poole and Andy Welsford.
