Paul Fenoulhet & The Sky RocketsFormed 1940. Disbanded November 1947
Paul Fenoulhet & The Sky Rockets
1940
SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY
Doreen Lundy
Money Is the Root of All Evil
Paul Fenoulhet & The Sky Rockets
