William TowersCountertenor
William Towers
William Towers Biography (Wikipedia)
William Towers is an English countertenor. Towers was a choral scholar at Cambridge University, where he read English. He subsequently studied at the Royal Academy of Music.
In 2000 he was a soloist in the Monteverdi Choir's Bach Cantata Pilgrimage, performances which have been released on CD (some on Archiv and others on SDG). He has since appeared in concerts and in operatic productions. His repertoire in opera includes Baroque works and more modern operas such as those of Britten.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Towers Tracks
Wenn des Kreuzes Bitterkeiten (Cantata no.99)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gott ist mein König BWV 71
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no.26 'Ach wie fluechtig, ach wie nightig'
Johann Sebastian Bach
St John Passion (feat. Gwilym Bowen, David Soar, Elizabeth Watts, William Towers, Nick Pritchard & Ashley Riches) (St David's Hall 2016-17)
Johann Sebastian Bach
First Love Scene (Landscape with Three People)
Elena Langer
Chichester Psalms
Leonard Bernstein
Matthauspassion Bwv.244
Johann Sebastian Bach
Conductor
Cantata No. 81 Bwv.81 (Jesus Schlaft, Was Soll Ich Hoffen)
Johann Sebastian Bach
A morir chi mi chondanna
Domenico Zipoli
Performer
The Killing Flower
Amanda Forbes, Salvatore Sciarrino, William Towers, Music Theatre Wales & Michael Rafferty
Performer
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Easter Oratorio
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2019-04-18T04:52:22
18
Apr
2019
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2016-17: St John Passion
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2017-04-12T04:52:22
12
Apr
2017
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Hear and Now - Birtwistle’s The Last Supper
Glasgow City Halls
2017-01-14T04:52:22
14
Jan
2017
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Birtwistle at 80: Gawain
Barbican, London
2014-05-16T04:52:22
16
May
2014
19:00
Barbican, London
Proms 2011: Prom 55: Handel – Rinaldo
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-25T04:52:22
25
Aug
2011
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-23T04:52:22
23
Jul
2002
Royal Albert Hall
