Iona ac AndyWelsh Country Duo. Formed 1979
Iona ac Andy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dphyv.jpg
1979
Iona ac Andy Tracks
Beth Yw Lliw Y Gwynt
Hafan
Hafan
Eldorado
Eldorado
Atgof Am Eryri
Atgof Am Eryri
Mair Paid Ag Wylo Mwy
Mair Paid Ag Wylo Mwy
Ym Mharadwys Fan Draw
Ym Mharadwys Fan Draw
Dau Yn Un
Dau Yn Un
Gwaelod Y Botel Win
Gwaelod Y Botel Win
Awn I Wario D'arian Cariad
Awn I Wario D'arian Cariad
Cerdded Dros Y Mynydd
Cerdded Dros Y Mynydd
Gwin Yr Hwyrnos
Gwin Yr Hwyrnos
Ffeirio Am Ffortiwn
Ffeirio Am Ffortiwn
Y Gwanwyn
Y Gwanwyn
Milltiroedd
Milltiroedd
Calon Merch
Calon Merch
