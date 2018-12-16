Jimmy SomervilleBorn 22 June 1961
Jimmy Somerville
Jimmy Somerville Biography (Wikipedia)
James William Somerville (born 22 June 1961) is a Scottish pop singer and songwriter. He sang in the 1980s with the pop groups Bronski Beat and The Communards, and has also had a solo career. He is known in particular for his powerful and soulful countertenor/falsetto singing voice. He is openly gay and many of his songs contain political commentary on gay-related issues such as "Smalltown Boy".
Jimmy Somerville Performances & Interviews
- Jimmy Somerville - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gbmlh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gbmlh.jpg2015-01-05T15:00:00.000ZSinger Jimmy Somerville shares some 70s memories via two tracks from the decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02gbnm6
Jimmy Somerville - My 70s
- Jimmy Somerville - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0250qgd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0250qgd.jpg2014-08-16T21:00:00.000ZJimmy Somerville pops in to looks back at the Communards and Bronski Beat during the 80s with Sara.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0250qkq
Jimmy Somerville - Interview
Jimmy Somerville Tracks
To Love Somebody
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)
Hurt So Good
Comment Te Dire Adieu
Read My Lips Enough Is Enough
Smalltown Boy (Live)
Read My Lips
COMMENT TE DIRE ADIEU
Comment Te Dire Adieu
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Culture Club's Colour by Numbers
MediaCityUK, Salford
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Culture Club's Colour by Numbers
