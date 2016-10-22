Silvia ČápováBorn 12 March 1947
Silvia Čápová
1947-03-12
Silvia Čápová Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvia Čápová-Vizváry M. A., ArtD. (born March 12, 1947 in Szombathely, Hungary) is a Slovakian pianist.
Men of Two Worlds (1946) - Barazza
Arthur Bliss
