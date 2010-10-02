Timothy Francis Robbins (born October 16, 1958) is an American actor, screenwriter, director, producer, and musician. He is well known for his portrayal of Andy Dufresne in the prison drama film The Shawshank Redemption (1994).

His other roles include Nuke LaLoosh in Bull Durham, Jacob Singer in Jacob's Ladder, Griffin Mill in The Player, and Dave Boyle in Mystic River, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and for directing such films as Dead Man Walking and Bob Roberts, both of which received critical acclaim. He received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Director for Dead Man Walking.

In 2015, he played Secretary of State Walter Larson in the HBO comedy The Brink, and in 2018, he portrayed Greg Boatwright in Alan Ball's drama series Here and Now.