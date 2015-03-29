Albert MangelsdorffBorn 5 September 1928. Died 25 July 2005
Albert Mangelsdorff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09b03a04-8b76-44e2-8c40-3be21fc21e60
Albert Mangelsdorff Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Mangelsdorff (September 5, 1928 – July 25, 2005) was one of the most accredited and innovative trombonists of modern jazz who became famous for his use of multiphonics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Albert Mangelsdorff Tracks
Sort by
Ant Steps on an Elephant’s Toe
Albert Mangelsdorff
Ant Steps on an Elephant’s Toe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqysw.jpglink
Ant Steps on an Elephant’s Toe
Last played on
Albert Mangelsdorff Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist