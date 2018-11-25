Big DaddyFormed 1975. Disbanded 2005
Big Daddy
1975
Big Daddy Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Daddy is an American comedy rock band formed in Davis, California. among the first groups to create mashups - in this case, of oldies and modern pop songs. The members of the band are voice actors, best known for portraying the voices of the animals in Lincoln Park Zoo, an animated short produced throughout the 1980s.
Big Daddy Tracks
Dancing In The Dark
Big Daddy
Dancing In The Dark
Dancing In The Dark
Last played on
I Want Your Sex
Big Daddy
I Want Your Sex
I Want Your Sex
Last played on
A Day In The Life
Big Daddy
A Day In The Life
A Day In The Life
Last played on
I WRITE THE SONGS
Big Daddy
I WRITE THE SONGS
I WRITE THE SONGS
Last played on
Once in a Lifetime
Big Daddy
Once in a Lifetime
Once in a Lifetime
Last played on
