ElephantsIndie band from Kent, UK. Formed September 2008
Elephants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyml.jpg
2008-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09acfd57-2ce5-4e17-83b6-39ad570e85ed
Elephants Tracks
Sort by
Ants
Elephants
Ants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
Ants
Last played on
Take My Breath Away
Elephants
Take My Breath Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
Take My Breath Away
Last played on
Another Song For Laika
Elephants
Another Song For Laika
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
Another Song For Laika
Last played on
Alexander
Elephants
Alexander
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
Alexander
Last played on
Alexander (Oskar remix)
Elephants
Alexander (Oskar remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
Alexander (Oskar remix)
Last played on
American Football
Elephants
American Football
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
American Football
Last played on
Strong Arms
Elephants
Strong Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
Strong Arms
Last played on
(Ivory) Coast To Victory
Elephants
(Ivory) Coast To Victory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
(Ivory) Coast To Victory
Last played on
I Still Remember
Elephants
I Still Remember
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
I Still Remember
Last played on
For Laika [acoustic]
Elephants
For Laika [acoustic]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
For Laika [acoustic]
Last played on
Lions
Elephants
Lions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyml.jpglink
Lions
Last played on
Elephants Links
Back to artist