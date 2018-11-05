Urmas SisaskBorn 9 September 1960
Urmas Sisask
1960-09-09
Urmas Sisask Biography (Wikipedia)
Urmas Sisask (born 9 September 1960, in Rapla) is an Estonian composer.
One of the major inspirations for his music is astronomy. Based on the trajectories of the planets in the solar system, he created the "planetal scale", a mode consisting of the pitches C#, D, F#, G#, and A. Later, he discovered to his surprise that this was exactly the same as the Japanese Kumayoshi mode, which is also known as the Japanese pentatonic scale.
Sisask is a Roman Catholic, and much of what he composes is sacred music.
Benedictio
Urmas Sisask
Benedictio
Benedictio
Choir
Director
Starry Sky Cycle Op.10 (No.25 Ursa Minor, Peace)
Urmas Sisask
Urmas Sisask
Starry Sky Cycle Op.10 (No.25 Ursa Minor, Peace)
Starry Sky Cycle Op.10 (No.25 Ursa Minor, Peace)
Gloria Patri. no 7 : Deo Gratias
Urmas Sisask
Gloria Patri. no 7 : Deo Gratias
Gloria Patri. no 7 : Deo Gratias
Ensemble
Gracias Agimus Deo Nostro
Estonian TV Girls Choir, Urmas Sisask & Aarne Saluveer
Gracias Agimus Deo Nostro
Gracias Agimus Deo Nostro
Performer
12 Songs in honour of the Virgin Mary Op.41 for chorus
Urmas Sisask
Performer
Urmas Sisask
12 Songs in honour of the Virgin Mary Op.41 for chorus
12 Songs in honour of the Virgin Mary Op.41 for chorus
Performer
Gracias Agimus Deo Nostro
Urmas Sisask
Gracias Agimus Deo Nostro
Gracias Agimus Deo Nostro
Benedictio
Urmas Sisask
Benedictio
Benedictio
Gloria in excelsis Deo
Urmas Sisask
Gloria in excelsis Deo
Gloria in excelsis Deo
