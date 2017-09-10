Mary O'HaraBorn 12 May 1935
Mary O'Hara
1935-05-12
Mary O'Hara Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary O'Hara (born 12 May 1935) is an Irish soprano and harpist from County Sligo. She gained attention on both sides of the Atlantic in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Her recordings of that period influenced a generation of Irish female singers who credit O'Hara with influencing their style, among them Carmel Quinn, Mary Black, and Moya Brennan. In his autobiography Memoirs of an Irish Troubadour (2002), Liam Clancy wrote how her music inspired and influenced him and others of the Folk Revival period.
Mary O'Hara Tracks
Quiet Land of Erin
Traditional & Mary O'Hara
Quiet Land of Erin
Quiet Land of Erin
The Riddle Song
Mary O'Hara
The Riddle Song
The Riddle Song
Down By The Sally Gardens
Mary O'Hara
Mary O'Hara
Down By The Sally Gardens
Down By The Sally Gardens
The Flower Duet
Mary O'Hara
The Flower Duet
The Flower Duet
Dia Luain Dia Mairt
Mary O'Hara
Dia Luain Dia Mairt
Dia Luain Dia Mairt
Ard Ti Chuain
Mary O'Hara
Ard Ti Chuain
Ard Ti Chuain
Both sides Now
Mary O'Hara
Both sides Now
Both sides Now
She moved through the fair
Mary O'Hara
Mary O'Hara
She moved through the fair
She moved through the fair
Mary O'Hara Links
