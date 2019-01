Olivia Theresa Longott (born February 15, 1981) is an American singer. She is known for contributing vocals to 50 Cent's "Candy Shop" and her debut album Olivia. She was also known as a regular cast member in the first three seasons (2011–2013) of the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia