OliviaUS R&B & hip-hop artist. Born 15 February 1981
Olivia Theresa Longott (born February 15, 1981) is an American singer. She is known for contributing vocals to 50 Cent's "Candy Shop" and her debut album Olivia. She was also known as a regular cast member in the first three seasons (2011–2013) of the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York.
Wild 2Nite (feat. Olivia)
Shaggy
Best Friend (Remix) (feat. Olivia)
50 Cent
Candy Shop (feat. Olivia)
50 Cent
