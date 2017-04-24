New Radicals (stylized as Иew Radicals) was an American alternative rock band active from 1997 to 1999. The band centered on frontman Gregg Alexander, who wrote and produced all of their songs. The band's only other permanent member was keyboardist and percussionist Danielle Brisebois.

The band released one album, 1998's Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too, an alternative rock album heavily influenced by the rock and soul of the 1970s, containing—among radio-friendly modern rock tracks and love songs—strong criticism of corporate America. The band is known for their debut single "You Get What You Give", which topped the charts in Canada and New Zealand, became a top 5 hit in the United Kingdom, was in the top 40 in the US, and the lyrics of which, that insulted celebrities at the end of the song, provided a minor media spectacle.

Tired of touring and promotional interviews, Alexander disbanded the group in mid-1999 before the release of their second single, "Someday We'll Know", to focus on writing and producing songs for other artists. Alexander and Brisebois' songwriting partnership continued following the disbanding of the group, with the two being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2015 for their composition "Lost Stars" from the film Begin Again.