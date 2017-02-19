Luke ChristopherBorn 8 May 1993
Luke Christopher
1993-05-08
Luke Christopher Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke Christopher Hubbard (born May 8, 1993) is an American rapper, singer, producer and songwriter. Known as Luke Christopher, he is signed to ByStorm Entertainment / RCA and has released numerous mixtapes throughout his career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
