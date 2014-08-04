David VestBorn 2 November 1943
David Vest
1943-11-02
David Vest Biography (Wikipedia)
David Vest (born November 2, 1943) is an American blues piano player and songwriter from Huntsville, Alabama, United States. Vest is currently signed to the Canadian Independent label, Cordova Bay Records, and lives in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.
David Vest Tracks
Freight Train Rolling
