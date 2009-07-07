Shaheen JafargholiBorn 27 January 1997
Shaheen Jafargholi Biography (Wikipedia)
Shaheen Jafargholi (Persian: شاهین جعفرقلی; born 23 January 1997) is a Welsh singer and actor. He appeared on ITV's Britain's Got Talent and EastEnders as Shakil Kazemi.
Shaheen Jafargholi Tracks
Sort by
