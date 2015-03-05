Frida Ånnevik
Frida Ånnevik Biography (Wikipedia)
Frida Ånnevik (born 18 June 1984 in Hamar, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz singer and the daughter of folk singer Tor Karseth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
