Jeff Tyzik (born Jeff Tkazyik, August 1, 1951) is an American conductor, arranger, and trumpeter from Rochester, New York, working primarily with orchestral[clarification needed] and jazz styles. As a conductor, Tyzik is well regarded for his innovative yet accessible programming. He's noted for teaching the RPO how to swing, and for his easy rapport with audiences.
Piano concerto in F, movement 2, Adagio
George Gershwin
It Don't Mean A Thing
Ellington, Brass Band Of Battle Creek, Coroner & Jeff Tyzik
