Desmond Dupré (19 December 1916, London — 16 August 1974, Tonbridge, Kent) was an English lutenist and a prominent figure in the 20th century revival of early music. He was known particularly for his recordings on lute and viola da gamba, notably with counter-tenor Alfred Deller.

Dupré studied chemistry at Oxford University. He went on to study music at the Royal College of Music from 1946, studying cello with Ivor James and harmony with Herbert Howells. He became interested in the viol, and taught himself this instrument. His first professional engagements were as a guitarist and as a cellist with the Boyd Neel Orchestra.

He formed a duo with Alfred Deller in 1948. In 1950, he made his first of many recordings with Deller, accompanying him on the guitar. Like Deller, Dupré was much interested in a more authentic style of performance. Instead of continuing to play lute repertoire on the guitar, he taught himself the lute, and his subsequent performances with Deller were predominantly on that instrument, including his 1951 Wigmore Hall debut.