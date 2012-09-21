Pitman
Pitman Biography (Wikipedia)
MC Pitman is a rapper and hip-hop producer from Coalville, Leicestershire, UK.
MC Pitman is the alter-ego of Styly Cee, a former Pirate Radio DJ based in Nottingham. Prior to creating Pitman, he was member of Lost Island, with another rapper called Frisco.
Pitman's music is a combination of American-style hip hop production, combined with humorous and satirical lyrics. He speaks with a prominent East Midlands English accent. Amongst his targets are UK group The Streets, pop rap and Tony Blair. He styles himself as a coal miner, and appears on stage and in videos dressed in a British Coal NCB Donkey Jacket, a hard hat with a lamp and a flask of tea. His face is often covered in coal dust.
Pitman Tracks
Mam Sed
Pitman
Mam Sed
Mam Sed
Phone Pitman 2
Pitman
Phone Pitman 2
Phone Pitman 2
It Takes Two
Pitman
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
Witness The Pitness
Pitman
Witness The Pitness
Witness The Pitness
