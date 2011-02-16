The BoomersFormed 1991. Disbanded 2002
The Boomers
1991
The Boomers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Boomers are a Canadian rock band from Ontario. Also known as The Boomers YYZ. Although their first album What We Do was not initially a commercial success in Canada, it became a cult hit in Germany, leading to a tour in 1991. This success prompted the band to record The Art of Living; the single "You Gotta Know" was a hit in Canada.
The Boomers Tracks
Shine On
The Boomers
Shine On
Shine On
