2814 (stylized in fullwidth characters as ２８１４) is a British collaborative ambient and vaporwave project of the electronic musicians Telepath テレパシー能力者 (stylized as "t e l e p a t h") and HKE (an abbreviation of the earlier moniker "Hong Kong Express"). 2814 is best known for the album Atarashii Hi no Tanjō (新しい日の誕生, "Birth of a New Day"), described by Rolling Stone as "a late night cruise through the cyber-future dream highway."