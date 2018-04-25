2814Formed 2014
2814
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04vg5b3.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09981380-534b-46f8-8767-ddfe67e3c0c3
2814 Biography (Wikipedia)
2814 (stylized in fullwidth characters as ２８１４) is a British collaborative ambient and vaporwave project of the electronic musicians Telepath テレパシー能力者 (stylized as "t e l e p a t h") and HKE (an abbreviation of the earlier moniker "Hong Kong Express"). 2814 is best known for the album Atarashii Hi no Tanjō (新しい日の誕生, "Birth of a New Day"), described by Rolling Stone as "a late night cruise through the cyber-future dream highway."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
2814 Tracks
Sort by
New Sun
2814
New Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg5b3.jpglink
New Sun
Last played on
???????
2814
???????
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg5b3.jpglink
???????
Last played on
Before the rain
2814
Before the rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg5b3.jpglink
Before the rain
Last played on
我愛你
2814
我愛你
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg5b3.jpglink
我愛你
Last played on
新しい日の誕生/
2814
新しい日の誕生/
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg5b3.jpglink
新しい日の誕生/
Last played on
Back to artist