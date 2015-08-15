Hermann BäumerBorn 28 January 1965
Hermann Bäumer
1965-01-28
Hermann Bäumer Tracks
Edda - Part 1 (10. All men aren't equally wise)
Jón Leifs
Viking's Answer (Vikingasvar)
Jón Leifs
Festive Fanfares
Aram Khachaturian
Edda - part 1: The Creation of the world for soloists, choir and orchestra
Jón Leifs
Edda - Part 1: The Creation Of The World
Jón Leifs
Iceland Cantata Op 13
Jón Leifs
Vikings Answer, Op.54
Leifs, Iceland SO & Hermann Bäumer
Iceland Cantata, op.13
Leifs, Hallgrumskirkja Motet Choir, Iceland SO, Schola Cantorum & Hermann Bäumer
Edda - final movement
Gunnar Guobjornsson, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Scola Cantorum, Hallgrim Church, Iceland, Hermann Bäumer, Jón Leifs & Bjarni Thor Kristinsson
