Lillian HaymanBorn 17 July 1922. Died 25 October 1994
Lillian Hayman
1922-07-17
Lillian Hayman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lillian Irene Hayman (July 17, 1922 – October 25, 1994) was an American actress and singer.
