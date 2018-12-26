Sammi SmithBorn 5 August 1943. Died 12 February 2005
Sammi Smith
1943-08-05
Sammi Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Sammi Smith (August 5, 1943 – February 12, 2005) was an American country music singer and songwriter. Born Jewel Faye Smith, she is best known for her 1971 country-pop crossover hit "Help Me Make It Through the Night", which was written by Kris Kristofferson. She became one of the few women in the outlaw country movement during the 1970s.
Sammi Smith Tracks
Help Me Make It Through The Night
Sammi Smith
Help Me Make It Through The Night
With Pen in Hand
Sammi Smith
With Pen in Hand
With Pen in Hand
Saunders Ferry Lane
Sammi Smith
Saunders Ferry Lane
Saunders Ferry Lane
Foxy Dan
Sammi Smith
Foxy Dan
Foxy Dan
Girl In New Orleans
Sammi Smith
Girl In New Orleans
Girl In New Orleans
Haven't You Heard
Sammi Smith
Haven't You Heard
Haven't You Heard
Don't Blow No Smoke On Me
Sammi Smith
Don't Blow No Smoke On Me
Don't Blow No Smoke On Me
Dreams
Sammi Smith
Dreams
Dreams
Faded Love
Sammi Smith
Faded Love
Faded Love
City of New Orleans
Sammi Smith
City of New Orleans
City of New Orleans
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Sammi Smith
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Mr Bojangles
Sammi Smith
Mr Bojangles
Mr Bojangles
Pen In Hand
Sammi Smith
Pen In Hand
Pen In Hand
