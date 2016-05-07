The CablesFormed 1962
The Cables
1962
The Cables Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cables are a Jamaican rocksteady/reggae vocal trio led by Keble Drummond, who recorded for Studio One in the late 1960s.
The Cables Tracks
Feel All Right
The Cables
Feel All Right
Feel All Right
Baby Why
The Cables
Baby Why
Baby Why
