Racing CarsFormed 1973
Racing Cars
1973
Racing Cars Biography (Wikipedia)
Racing Cars are a Welsh pop band, formed in the Rhondda Valleys, Wales in 1973.
Racing Cars Tracks
They Shoot Horses Don't They
They Shoot Horses Don't They
Last played on
Moonshine Fandango (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 1976)
Hard Working Woman (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 1976)
Four Wheel Drive (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 1976)
Downtown Tonight (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 1976)
Travelin' Song - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Pass The Bottle - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
They Shoot Horses Don't They - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Weekend Rendezvous - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Clever Girl - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Down By The River (Swampy) - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Moonshine Fendango - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
