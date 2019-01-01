CoronaItalian dance and pop group, "The Rhythm of the Night". Formed 1993
Corona
1993
Corona Biography (Wikipedia)
Corona is an Italian Eurodance music project fronted by Brazillian-born singer and model Olga Maria de Souza. The project found commercial success with worldwide hits "The Rhythm of the Night" (1993) and "Baby Baby" (1995). The project's first two albums were written and produced by Francesco "Checco" Bontempi (a.k.a. Lee Marrow), with later producers including Francesco Conte and Paolo Dughero.
Corona Tracks
The Rhythm Of The Night
Corona
The Rhythm Of The Night
The Rhythm Of The Night
Baby Baby
Corona
Baby Baby
Baby Baby
