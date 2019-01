Corona is an Italian Eurodance music project fronted by Brazillian-born singer and model Olga Maria de Souza. The project found commercial success with worldwide hits "The Rhythm of the Night" (1993) and "Baby Baby" (1995). The project's first two albums were written and produced by Francesco "Checco" Bontempi (a.k.a. Lee Marrow), with later producers including Francesco Conte and Paolo Dughero.

