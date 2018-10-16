Gerald BarryBorn 28 April 1952
Gerald Barry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03htmk6.jpg
1952-04-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/098ab6a0-258c-4726-a9ce-bb846aac24fe
Gerald Barry Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Barry (born 28 April 1952) is an Irish composer.
Gerald Barry Performances & Interviews
- Gerald Barry: No other people. - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-17T14:31:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Gerald Barry's No other people..https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nkw61
Gerald Barry: No other people. - Preview Clip
Gerald Barry Tracks
What Should I Do? (The Importance of Being Earnest)
Gerald Barry
What Should I Do? (The Importance of Being Earnest)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
What Should I Do? (The Importance of Being Earnest)
Last played on
Triorchic Blues
Gerald Barry
Triorchic Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Triorchic Blues
Performer
Last played on
The Conquest Of Ireland For Bass And Orchestra
Gerald Barry
The Conquest Of Ireland For Bass And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Conquest Of Ireland For Bass And Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra
Gerald Barry
Concerto for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Piano Quartet No.1
Gerald Barry
Piano Quartet No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Piano Quartet No.1
Conductor
Last played on
Organ Concerto
Gerald Barry
Organ Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Organ Concerto
Last played on
The Chair
Gerald Barry
The Chair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Chair
Last played on
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 2, extract
Gerald Barry
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 2, extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 2, extract
Last played on
The Importance of being earnest - And this is what you call Bunburying!
Gerald Barry
The Importance of being earnest - And this is what you call Bunburying!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of being earnest - And this is what you call Bunburying!
Last played on
Freude, schöner Götterfunken
Gerald Barry
Freude, schöner Götterfunken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Freude, schöner Götterfunken
Last played on
The Importance of Being Earnest - You are my little cousin Cecily
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest - You are my little cousin Cecily
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest - You are my little cousin Cecily
Last played on
The Importance of Being Earnest - Miss Fairfax
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest - Miss Fairfax
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest - Miss Fairfax
Last played on
Canada (Proms 2017)
Gerald Barry
Canada (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Canada (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Schott & Sons, Mainz - Opening
Gerald Barry
Schott & Sons, Mainz - Opening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Schott & Sons, Mainz - Opening
Jabberwocky
Gerald Barry
Jabberwocky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Jabberwocky
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 1
Gerald Barry
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 1
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant Act 1 Prelude
Gerald Barry
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant Act 1 Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant Act 1 Prelude
Singer
Cheveaux-de-frise
Gerald Barry
Cheveaux-de-frise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Cheveaux-de-frise
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
Gerald Barry
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
'_____'
Gerald Barry
'_____'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
'_____'
Conductor
Ensemble
Diner
Gerald Barry
Diner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Diner
Last played on
Beethoven
Gerald Barry
Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Beethoven
Performer
Last played on
Oh lord, how vain
Gerald Barry
Oh lord, how vain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Oh lord, how vain
Last played on
Sextet
Gerald Barry
Sextet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Sextet
Ensemble
Conductor
Alice's Adventures Under Ground
Gerald Barry
Alice's Adventures Under Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Alice's Adventures Under Ground
La Traviata for Actors and Megaphones
Gerald Barry
La Traviata for Actors and Megaphones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
La Traviata for Actors and Megaphones
The Importance of Being Earnest
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest
Last played on
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
Last played on
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
Last played on
The One-Armed Pianist
Gerald Barry
The One-Armed Pianist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The One-Armed Pianist
Last played on
Piano Quartet No 1 arr Schoenberg
Gerald Barry
Piano Quartet No 1 arr Schoenberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Piano Quartet No 1 arr Schoenberg
Performer
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
MIDDAY
Gerald Barry
MIDDAY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
MIDDAY
Performer
Last played on
La Jalousie taciturne
BBC Philharmonic
La Jalousie taciturne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
La Jalousie taciturne
From The Intelligence Park
BBC Philharmonic
From The Intelligence Park
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
From The Intelligence Park
Kitty Lie Over Across From The Wall
BBC Philharmonic
Kitty Lie Over Across From The Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Kitty Lie Over Across From The Wall
Day
BBC Philharmonic
Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Day
Wiener Blut
BBC Philharmonic
Wiener Blut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Wiener Blut
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (Act 4, excerpt)
Barbara Hannigan
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (Act 4, excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r9255.jpglink
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (Act 4, excerpt)
Last played on
Crossing the Bar (World Premiere)
Gerald Barry
Crossing the Bar (World Premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Crossing the Bar (World Premiere)
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
GERALD BARRY: Before the Road: 1st movement (excerpt)
Gerald Barry
GERALD BARRY: Before the Road: 1st movement (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
GERALD BARRY: Before the Road: 1st movement (excerpt)
Performer
Last played on
The Intelligence park - opera in 3 acts
Gerald Barry
The Intelligence park - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Intelligence park - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Carol
Gerald Barry
Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyr6.jpglink
Carol
Choir
Last played on
Piano Concerto (world premiere)
Gerald Barry
Piano Concerto (world premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Piano Concerto (world premiere)
Last played on
No other people for orchestra (feat. Ilan Volkov & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)
Gerald Barry
No other people for orchestra (feat. Ilan Volkov & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
No other people for orchestra (feat. Ilan Volkov & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)
Last played on
