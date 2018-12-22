The All-American Rejects are an American rock band formed in Stillwater, Oklahoma in 1999. The band consists of lead vocalist and bassist Tyson Ritter, lead guitarist and backing vocalist Nick Wheeler, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Mike Kennerty, and drummer Chris Gaylor. Nick Wheeler and Tyson Ritter are the band's songwriters; Wheeler is the primary composer and Ritter is the main lyricist. Although Kennerty and Gaylor are not founding members of the band, they are generally considered to be original members, appearing in all of the bands' music videos, and on all studio releases - except for the bands' self-titled debut.

The group achieved mainstream success with their debut self-titled studio album The All-American Rejects, released in 2003 on the Dreamworks Records label. The album was certified platinum by the RIAA and spawned the single "Swing, Swing". The band's second studio album Move Along brought the group further mainstream success in 2005, producing the hit singles, "Dirty Little Secret", "Move Along" and "It Ends Tonight", all of which charted in the top fifteen on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while Move Along was certified triple platinum by the RIAA. Their third studio album When the World Comes Down was released in 2008 and was later certified gold by the RIAA. Its lead single "Gives You Hell" became The All-American Rejects' most successful song to date, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the top 5 in many other countries. "Gives You Hell" was certified 4× multi-platinum for sales of over 4 million in the United States by the RIAA. Kids in the Street, the band's fourth studio album, was released March 26, 2012 and debuted at number 18 on the US Billboard 200 chart. On October 30, 2015, the group released a new single named "There's a Place".