Metal Church is an American heavy metal band. They originally formed in San Francisco, California in 1980 before relocating to Aberdeen, Washington the following year and briefly using the name Shrapnel. Their self titled debut album was released in 1984, and their latest, Damned If You Do, was released on December 7, 2018.

Metal Church is credited as a formative influence on the thrash metal subgenre, melding the aesthetics of the new wave of British heavy metal and American hard rock with "incredibly tight musicianship" and "piercingly screeched" vocals. They are also known for their association with the 1980s and early 1990s Seattle hard rock and heavy metal scene, which spawned bands such as Mother Love Bone, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Queensrÿche, Fifth Angel, TKO, Culprit, Rail, Sanctuary, Forced Entry and Q5. The band's early lyrical topics such as conflict and paranoia later expanded into philosophical and social commentary.

Founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof remained the group's sole consistent creative force throughout its career, despite reducing his role strictly to composition in 1986 after tiring of performing. Vanderhoof, vocalist David Wayne, guitarist Craig Wells, bassist Duke Erickson, and drummer Kirk Arrington composed the classic Metal Church lineup featured on its first two records, while vocalist Mike Howe and guitarist John Marshall later contributed to the group's sound. It was during this period that Metal Church had achieved mainstream popularity, with two of their albums—The Dark (1986) and Blessing in Disguise (1989)—entering the Top 100 on the Billboard 200 chart. Their 1991 album The Human Factor and its 1993 follow-up Hanging in the Balance also received critical praise, but did not match the success of the group's 1980s material.