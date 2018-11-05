Peter HowellBorn 1948
Peter Howell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09800827-76e1-4161-9583-1c399da9d7bc
Peter Howell Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Howell (born c. 1948) is a musician and composer. He is best known for his work on Doctor Who as a member of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop.
Howell's musical career began in the late 1960s working with John Ferdinando in various psychedelic folk bands including Agincourt and Ithaca. His psychedelic folk work also included a musical version of Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking-Glass and a comedy musical entitled Tomorrow Come Someday. Howell and Ferdinando recorded five albums before Howell became a member of the Radiophonic Workshop. In 1970 he became a studio manager at the BBC and in 1974 he joined the Radiophonic Workshop with which he would remain associated until 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Howell Tracks
Sort by
Greenwich Chorus
Peter Howell
Greenwich Chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greenwich Chorus
Last played on
Doctor Who (1980 Arrangement)
The BBC Radiophonic Workshop
Doctor Who (1980 Arrangement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmqn.jpglink
Doctor Who (1980 Arrangement)
Last played on
Mind Games
Peter Howell
Mind Games
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind Games
Last played on
Greenwich Chorus
Peter Howell
Greenwich Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmqn.jpglink
Greenwich Chorus
Last played on
Classic Doctor Who Medley (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Paddy Kingsland, Mark Ayres, Dudley Simpson, Brian Hodgson & Malcolm Clarke)
Ben Foster
Classic Doctor Who Medley (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Paddy Kingsland, Mark Ayres, Dudley Simpson, Brian Hodgson & Malcolm Clarke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Doctor Who Theme (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Mark Ayres & Ben Foster)
Ron Grainer
Doctor Who Theme (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Mark Ayres & Ben Foster)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Doctor Who Theme (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Mark Ayres & Ben Foster)
Last played on
Peter Howell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist