Brand X are a jazz fusion band formed in London in 1975. They were active until 1980, followed by a reformation between 1992–1999. Noted members included John Goodsall (guitar), Percy Jones (bass), Robin Lumley (keyboards) and Phil Collins (drums). Goodsall and Jones were the sole constant members throughout the band's existence. In 2016, Goodsall, Jones and Kenwood Dennard reunited with new musicians Chris Clark on keyboards and Scott Weinberger on percussion.