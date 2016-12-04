Brand XFormed 1976. Disbanded 1982
Brand X
1976
Brand X Biography (Wikipedia)
Brand X are a jazz fusion band formed in London in 1975. They were active until 1980, followed by a reformation between 1992–1999. Noted members included John Goodsall (guitar), Percy Jones (bass), Robin Lumley (keyboards) and Phil Collins (drums). Goodsall and Jones were the sole constant members throughout the band's existence. In 2016, Goodsall, Jones and Kenwood Dennard reunited with new musicians Chris Clark on keyboards and Scott Weinberger on percussion.
Brand X Tracks
Born Ugly
Brand X
Born Ugly
Born Ugly
Black Moon
Brand X
Black Moon
Black Moon
Nuclear Burn
Brand X
Nuclear Burn
Nuclear Burn
Sun In The Night
Brand X
Sun In The Night
Sun In The Night
Ancient Mysteries (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 26 Feb 1976)
Brand X
Ancient Mysteries (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 26 Feb 1976)
Born Ugly (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 26 Feb 1976)
Brand X
Born Ugly (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 26 Feb 1976)
Running On Three
Brand X
Running On Three
Running On Three
Kugelblitz (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 26 Feb 1976)
Brand X
Kugelblitz (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 26 Feb 1976)
