ClubrootBorn 1985
Clubroot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09721ba6-8972-4862-b272-b69465265de5
Clubroot Biography (Wikipedia)
Clubroot (born Dan Richmond, c. 1985) is a dubstep musician located in St Albans, England. Signed to Lo Dubs, he released his eponymous debut album in 2009. The second album, II – MMX, was released in 2010. His music is often compared by similarity of deep, dark electronic sound with Burial.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clubroot Tracks
Sort by
Sempiternal (SPL Remix)
Clubroot
Sempiternal (SPL Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sempiternal (SPL Remix)
Last played on
Waterways
Clubroot
Waterways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waterways
Last played on
Low Pressure Zone
Clubroot
Low Pressure Zone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Low Pressure Zone
Last played on
Clubroot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist