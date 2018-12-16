Lloyd "Tiny" GrimesBorn 7 July 1916. Died 4 March 1989
Lloyd "Tiny" Grimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1916-07-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/096d99c3-0b30-4a51-9e7b-ddda275f4216
Lloyd "Tiny" Grimes Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd "Tiny" Grimes (July 7, 1916 – March 4, 1989) was an American jazz and R&B guitarist. He was a member of the Art Tatum Trio from 1943 to 1944, was a backing musician on recording sessions, and later led his own bands, including a recording session with Charlie Parker. He is notable for playing the tenor guitar, a four-stringed electric instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lloyd "Tiny" Grimes Tracks
Sort by
My Baby's Cool
Claudine Clark
My Baby's Cool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby's Cool
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Tiny's Boogie Woogie
Lloyd "Tiny" Grimes
Tiny's Boogie Woogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiny's Boogie Woogie
Last played on
Lloyd "Tiny" Grimes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist