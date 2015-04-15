Manuelcha PradoBorn 1955
Manuelcha Prado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/096c85ee-d7dc-4978-ad0c-ec6d66b3c11d
Manuelcha Prado Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuelcha Prado (born 10 June 1955) is a guitarist, singer, composer, compiler and troubadour of Andean music. He is also known by many people as "The Saqra of the Guitar".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manuelcha Prado Tracks
Sort by
Wawa Pampay
Traditional Peruvian, Pepe Ponce & Manuelcha Prado
Wawa Pampay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wawa Pampay
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Q’achua de Chushi
Traditional Peruvian, Manuelcha Prado & Manuelcha Prado
Q’achua de Chushi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Q’achua de Chushi
Composer
Last played on
Trilce
Manuelcha Prado
Trilce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trilce
Mana Waylluna (words by Felipe Calderón)
Manuelcha Prado
Mana Waylluna (words by Felipe Calderón)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mana Waylluna (words by Felipe Calderón)
Fiesta del agua en Puguio
Manuelcha Prado
Fiesta del agua en Puguio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiesta del agua en Puguio
Lamenton de un Viejo guitarrero
Manuelcha Prado
Lamenton de un Viejo guitarrero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lamenton de un Viejo guitarrero
Ofrenda
Manuelcha Prado
Ofrenda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ofrenda
Last played on
Chiquitucu
Manuelcha Prado
Chiquitucu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chiquitucu
Last played on
Manuelcha Prado Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist