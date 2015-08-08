Mick HuttonBorn 5 June 1956
Mick Hutton
Mick Hutton Biography (Wikipedia)
Mick Hutton (born 5 June 1956 in Chester, UK) is a British jazz bassist and composer.
Mick Hutton Tracks
Mister Bad Penny Blues
Humphrey Lyttelton and Elkie Brooks, Ted Beament, Mick Hutton, Adrian MacIntosh & Lyttelton, Humphrey And Elkie Brooks
Mister Bad Penny Blues
Mister Bad Penny Blues
