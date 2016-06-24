Annabella LwinBorn 31 October 1966
Annabella Lwin
1966-10-31
Annabella Lwin Biography
Annabella Lwin (born Myant Myant Aye, 31 October 1966) is an Anglo-Burmese singer, songwriter and record producer best known as the lead singer of Bow Wow Wow. Lwin was born to a Burmese father and an English mother in Rangoon, Burma (now Yangon, Myanmar). She is a practising (Soka Gakkai International) Buddhist.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
