Annabella Lwin (born Myant Myant Aye, 31 October 1966) is an Anglo-Burmese singer, songwriter and record producer best known as the lead singer of Bow Wow Wow. Lwin was born to a Burmese father and an English mother in Rangoon, Burma (now Yangon, Myanmar). She is a practising (Soka Gakkai International) Buddhist.[citation needed]