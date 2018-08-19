Majical CloudzFormed 2010
Majical Cloudz
2010
Majical Cloudz Biography (Wikipedia)
Majical Cloudz was a Canadian music group from Montreal consisting of singer-songwriter Devon Welsh, and variously Matthew E. Duffy and Matthew Otto. The group disbanded in March, 2016.
Majical Cloudz Tracks
Downtown
Majical Cloudz
Downtown
Downtown
Control
Majical Cloudz
Control
Control
Call On Me
Majical Cloudz
Call On Me
Call On Me
Bugs Don't Buzz
Majical Cloudz
Bugs Don’t Buzz
Bugs Don’t Buzz
Your Eyes
Majical Cloudz
Your Eyes
Your Eyes
Turns Turns Turns
Majical Cloudz
Turns Turns Turns
Turns Turns Turns
Childhood's End
Majical Cloudz
Childhood's End
Childhood's End
What That Was
Majical Cloudz
What That Was
What That Was
